The Pointe, The Vie maintenance workers accused of theft, aggravated burglary

Residents at The Vie and The Pointe apartment complexes reported accounts of aggravated burglary and theft over the weekend. In both cases, the victims accused maintenance workers of the theft.

A resident from The Pointe reported to the Murfreesboro Police Department that between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 24, four maintenance workers entered his apartment while he was at work. The victim stated that when he returned, $100 dollars was missing from his room along with 50 prescription Adderall pills. The victim has no roommates, according to the police report.

The second victim reported items stolen from her apartment on Aug. 26 after returning from a trip. According to the police report, it looked as if somebody had rummaged through her room, and the victim’s roommates reported that they saw maintenance workers leaving with the victim’s belongings. According to the report, suspects stole $200 in cash, $300 dollars in shoes and other household items.

There are no other suspects in either case.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News