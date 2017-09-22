‘Voices in the Crowd’: Sam Wich discusses love of maritime culture, sings sea shanties

Photo by Alexis Marshall / Reporter

Podcast hosted by Alexis Marshall / Reporter and edited by Lane Matthews / Audio Engineer

“Voices in the Crowd” is a new podcast by MTSU Sidelines that introduces listeners to interesting personalities on campus. This week’s episode guest is Sam Wich, a senior at Middle Tennessee State University studying video and film production.

Wich talks about his interest in history, antiques, maritime culture and what significance they hold in his life. He also sings a sea song that he often sings on campus while walking to class.

