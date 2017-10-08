Soccer: Blue Raiders win 1-0 thriller over WKU

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

Story by Jason Crownover / Sports Reporter

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raider women’s soccer team (5-5, 2-1) came away with a 1-0 victory over rival, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Friday night as Peyton DePriest continued her phenomenal freshman year.

Middle Tennessee struck first in the 16th minute of the first half when Depriest volleyed in her ninth goal of the season, assisted by Sam DeBien.

Depriest accounts for nine of MTSU’s 15 goals this season, 60 percent of the team’s goal totals.

MTSU goalkeeper Sydney Chalcraft was consistent in goal in the first half. As WKU was mounting their attack on the Blue Raider defense, Chalcraft made a miraculous diving save to maintain Middle Tennessee’s one-goal lead in the 25th minute of the first half.

In the 38th minute the Hilltoppers got their second shot on goal and their third corner kick opportunity of the game, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Chalcraft came up big again in the 41st minute of the first half, as she saved a header that nearly found its way on target. When the first half concluded, the Blue Raiders walked into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Raiders tallied five shots with two on goal in the first half. WKU also tallied five shots, including three on goal.

The first fifteen minutes after the break were primarily controlled by WKU as they maintained possession for a majority of the time.

In the 52nd minute of the match, Hilltopper forward Chandler Backes fired a shot on goal, but the attempt was saved by Chalcraft. Backes finished the game strong with three shot attempts on goal.

The Blue Raiders were awarded a corner kick in the 62nd minute, but the play ended with WKU goalkeeper Allison Leone punching the ball away from the goal line.

Western Kentucky lined up for a corner kick and fired two shots on goal a mere two minutes later, but were unable to beat Chalcraft on either attempt.

Hilltopper midfielder Nicole Roseland launched a shot attempt with only seven minutes remaining, but missed above the crossbar.

Drama ensued when the Hilltoppers crossed the ball into the box with 10 seconds on the clock and put a shot on goal, but Chalcraft made the save of the game on the final attempt. After 90 minutes of play had passed, MTSU came away victorious by one point.

Blue Raider goalie Sydney Chalcraft tallied her third shutout of the season to put the Blue Raiders’ record back at .500.

The Blue Raiders will be back on the field when they take on conference opponent Marshall at home Sunday at 2 p.m.

To contact Sports Editor Rusty Ellis (@RustyEllis13), email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.