2nd annual charity fashion show ‘X, the event’ raises money for REAL

Photo and story by Kashima Allen / Contributing Writer



On Saturday night, a charity fashion show called “X, the event” was held in Murfreesboro’s Occasions Event Center and Rentals to raise money for Reaching Excellence As Leaders. REAL is an organization that focuses on providing a different outlook and perspective on life that aids to the transformation of boys to young men.



Kelly Malone, the event organizer, said that she created this event in honor of her boyfriend’s legacy.



“My boyfriend, Akeem Williams, died from cardiac arrest suddenly November 14, 2014,” Malone said. “It’s been hard. I miss him everyday and wanted to find a way that his legacy lives on without him physically here. I plan on continuing this every year for him and donating to a different cause each year.”



Various models walked the runway wearing designed collections from Mestique, Head Honcho, Threads by Dreads, POV-Love Yours, J. Jovonah, Styles by Elise and Rakia and Ruth.



Mia Anderson, one of the models, said she participated in the fashion show because she felt like it was going toward a worthy cause.



“With everything going on in the world, this was like taking a break from it,” Anderson said. “I found out about this online, about models needed for a charity event, and (I) wanted to give back to the community. So I hopped on it and, well, here we are. I like to help out anyway I can.”



The audience was attentive as well. With approximately 60 people present, everyone had their own reason for supporting the event, and, of course, which designs they favored.



Kendra Howard, an MTSU sophomore and first-time local fashion show attendee, claimed J. Jovonah as her favorite line.



“Seeing all of the stunning designs the models presented was breathtaking,” Howard said. “Also, with this being my first fashion show, the fact that it was for charity was just a bonus. I got to see an amazing show and give back to the community. It’s a win-win situation.”



The event, hosted by 101.1 The Beat’s Joe Major, also provided giveaways, along with tunes from DJ Xtra Credit and live music from poetic duo Soul Fools.



In a night full of fashion and fun, “X, the event” brought the people of Murfreesboro together for one unforgettable night for an even better cause.

For more information, click here.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.