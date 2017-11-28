Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to aggravated assault at The Pointe at Raiders Campus

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated assault at The Pointe at Raiders Campus apartment complex on Saturday at approximately 12:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim. The victim stated that a man threatened to have him killed and pointed a gun at his head. The police then made contact with a witness to the incident.

The witness stated that he heard the suspect say that he wanted to make the victim “disappear.” The witness said that the suspect was also waving a gun at the victim’s head. The victim described the gun as a small, semiautomatic weapon and said that the suspect left the scene in a blue Saturn SUV.

