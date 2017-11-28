Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting on Foxworth Court

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on Foxworth Court on Friday at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim. The victim stated that, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a dark-colored car slowed down in front of his house and fired three shots. The car then drove off at a high rate of speed. The officers found two shell casings in the street and a bullet hole in the victim’s garage door.

Detectives then arrived to take over the investigation. There are no known suspects at this time.

