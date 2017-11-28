Football: West named Conference USA offensive player of the week

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

Middle Tennessee running back Terelle West was named the Conference USA offensive player of the week on Monday, following his week 12 thrashing of the Old Dominion defense.

Though he was the preseason incumbent at running back, West missed the first five games of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Due to injuries suffered by Brad Anderson and Tavares Thomas, West’s name was called upon to make his first career start.

The Alabama native responded by becoming the fourth Blue Raider running back to go over 100 yards on the season in the 41-10 victory over Old Dominion.

West carried the ball 26 times for 170 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, including a 36-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to increase Middle’s lead to 35.

Through the air, the redshirt sophomore added three catches for 25 yards to give him a 195 all-purpose yards.

In six games this season, West has 47 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns to go along with eight receptions for 43 yards.

West joins linebacker Khalil Brooks (two-time winner) and quarterback Brent Stockstill as the only Blue Raiders to win a C-USA player of the week award this season.

Follow MTSU sports reporter Anthony Fiorella on Twitter at @A_Fiorella74 for more coverage.

To contact Sports Editor Rusty Ellis (@RustyEllis13), email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.