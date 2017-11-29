From songwriter to author: Charlie Worsham writes book, welcomes it through night of country music

Photo and story by LB Rogers / Contributing Writer

Music lovers filled the seats and lined the walls at Station Inn Tuesday night for a Charlie Worsham performance in celebration of the release of his new book, “Follow Your Heart.”

Worsham welcomed audience members to what he has affectionately named Station Inn, “the Sistine Chapel of country music.” He played a short acoustic set that involved a joke about him almost choking on his chewing gum while singing “Cut Your Groove,” one of his popular songs from his 2017 album, “Beginning of Things.” At that point, it was clear that guests were in for a candid and intimate night.

Two band members, who played bass and drums, joined Worsham onstage for the performance of original numbers, along with covers at his casual discretion.

“We don’t use setlists because we don’t play to tracks,” Worsham joked. “That’s why you don’t see flashing lights and dancers up here.”

Worsham then played fan-favorites “Lawn Chair Don’t Care” and “Take Me Drunk.”

In between acoustic and electric sets, Worsham read passages of his new book, which was written with the help of renowned country music journalist and writer Peter Cooper, who just so happens to be Worsham’s neighbor.

Worsham shared humorous moments from the book, including one about a bandmate disagreeing with a temperamental restaurant owner, which resulted in throwing hotdogs at each other. Another was about Worsham wearing a hole in his $35 “vintage” suit pants at the legendary Earl Scruggs’ funeral back in 2012.

What makes this book particularly special is that all of its proceeds will go to students living in Worsham’s hometown of Grenada, Mississippi, who want to learn music. But these upcoming donations won’t be Worsham’s first act of giving toward music education. In fact, the Berklee College of Music graduate rewards a scholarship by the same name, known as the “Follow Your Heart” Scholarship, to students in his Mississippi hometown who want to pursue a music education. Last year, Worsham even held a gala, which raised $40,000 for the scholarship.

Worsham lightheartedly promoted the sale of the book throughout the rest of his set, performing original songs like “Young to See” and “Beginning of Things.” He also expertly delivered several covers, including Roger Miller’s “Old Toy Trains” and Aretha Franklin’s version of “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man.” The crowd clapped and hollered “Amen!” to the musical greatness that is Charlie Worsham.

