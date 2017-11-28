Video: 75th Santa Train run brings hope, holiday spirit to coal country

This year, Don Royston, the Kingsport native who has acted as Santa Claus since 2000, and American country and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs threw presents from the train.

When the train arrived early Saturday morning in the small town of St. Paul, Virginia, Royston, who donned the traditional red suit and hat, Skaggs and CSX workers distributed some of the 50 tons of gifts that were stored on the railroad cars.

Richardson returned once again to St. Paul to see the train deliver presents to the community and said that the area has taken a turn for the worst within the train’s 75-year run.

“This is coal country, and there are very few coal mines in this area now,” Richardson said. “They have been shut down, and many people are out of work. It really puts a hole in the community in Southwest Virginia.”

Carl Hale, 67, traveled from Rock Hill, South Carolina, to allow his grandchildren to see the holiday custom chug by. Under his red cap and crooked smile, he echoed Richardson’s sentiments.

“The crimes and things that are happening now, I don’t think we had it that bad back in the ‘50s and ‘60s,” Hale said. “The crimes that you used to hear about happening in the big cities are now happening here.”

The coal industry in Appalachian states has been declining steadily for years. With the rise of solar energy and the abundance of natural gas, the industry that fed and clothed hundreds of families throughout these states is disappearing. Towns such as St. Paul, which is home to an estimated 970 people, are areas in which young people leave for better opportunities in the surrounding areas. According to a five-year U.S. Census survey that ended in 2015, 21 percent of St. Paul residents are living below the poverty line.

However, families who have been watching the train chug through their towns for decades are no strangers to hardship. The train first rolled through the hollows in 1943, two years after America entered World War II. It served as a joyous distraction, as it does now, and offered a sense of peace in turbulent times. Now, 75 years later, the country is divided by fear and turmoil, and American troops are still in harm’s way. Despite this, the Santa Train is an annual reminder of hope.