Video: MTSU students share what they’re thankful for this holiday season

Photo by Gerardo Palacios / Sidelines Archives

Video by Daniel Scroggins / Contributing Writer

Thanksgiving is finally here and everyones minds are likely stuck on the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie that will completely consume them, but no other word illustrates the food-filled holiday like the term “thankful.”

Whether it’s family or friends, everyone has something to be grateful for, which is why Sidelines took the time to speak to some of MTSU’s own students, along with some visitors from Murfreesboro’s Riverdale High School, to allow each of them the chance to share what it is they are thankful for this year.

See the video below.

