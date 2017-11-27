Women’s Basketball: MTSU uses fast start to down Asheville 72-57

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

Story by Teylor Hines / Contributing Writer

The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (4-0) remain undefeated as they beat the University of North Carolina-Asheville Lady Bulldogs on Sunday in Asheville. MT got off to a hot start offensively, and the fire was never extinguished as they won the game in commanding fashion by a final score of 72-57.

Middle Tennessee started the game hitting their first eight shots, separating themselves from the Bulldogs with a 19-6 run to start the game.

In her second start of the season, Kyla Allison led the pack with a career-best 24 points on 9-12 shooting from the field. The sophomore added three assists and two boards to help the Lady Raiders start the season with a 4-0 record for the first time since 1995.

This game also included the return of Alex Johnson who played 13 minutes and scored six points. Johnson had been missing in action since suffering an ankle injury in the season opener at Vanderbilt.

Lady Raiders separate themselves with early offensive start

The Lady Raiders continued their momentum from their last game against Lipscomb.

Gabby Lyon led the attack with six of her eight points in the first three minutes.

Middle Tennessee ended the first frame with a 13-point lead over the Lady Bulldogs as the score sat at 21-8. The Raiders continued their hot streak and matched their first quarter total with a 21-point second quarter on 60 percent shooting.

Trademark defense clinches the win

MT’s defensive presence caused UNCA to turn the ball over 18 times. The Lady Bulldogs made a run in the third quarter to cut the Lady Raiders’ 16-point lead down to 10, but they could not recover to make up the rest of the deficit.

Middle Tennessee limited UNCA to 37 percent shooting for the game as the Bulldogs only hit 16 of their 43 shots. 23 of their points came from the free throw line, as they struggled to get anything going from the field.

What’s next?

This is the first of three straight road games for the Lady Raiders. They are set to visit the Mississippi Lady Rebels on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

