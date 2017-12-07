Crime: MTSU student reports rape at Gracy Hall on campus

On Wednesday, An MTSU student reported a rape that allegedly took place at Gracy Hall on campus.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, MTSU officers made contact with the victim. The victim stated that, on Sept. 6, 2017, at approximately 6 p.m., she had friends over her apartment in Gracy Hall. After the get together ended, the victim was left alone with the suspect.

The victim stated that the suspect then forced himself onto her and raped the victim. After the incident, the suspect left the victim’s apartment. The victim stated to police that she has seen the suspect on campus in the days after the incident, but he has not threatened the victim or tried any other form of assault.

The victim was put in contact with Amy Dean, the MTSU sexual assault liaison, and investigators were advised of the incident.

