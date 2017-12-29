Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to aggravated robbery, assault at Ashwood Cove Apartments

Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Pulse

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated robbery and assault at Ashwood Cove Apartments on North Tennessee Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 22 at approximately 2:47 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim. The victim stated that a man, who was wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants, approached the victim in the apartment parking lot and pointed a silver handgun at the victim. The suspect then demanded the victim’s purse.

Detectives were then notified and took over the investigation.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.