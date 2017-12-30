Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting on South University Street

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on South University Street on Sunday at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Officers made contact with the victims on South Church Street. The victims stated that they were riding in a friend’s car when some of their other friends called to tell them that their car had been shot several times.

When the victims arrived at their residence on South University Street and inspected the car, they found three bullet holes in the vehicle. Detectives then arrived and took over the investigation.

