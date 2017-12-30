Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting victims at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Murfreesboro Police responded to shooting victims at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Saturday at approximately 11:49 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the two victims. One of the victims stated to police that they were walking in the area of Memorial Boulevard and Compton Road. While the victims were walking, they both heard a loud “bang” and realized that they had both been shot.

After officers spoke with the witness, detectives arrived at the scene to take over the investigation.

