Football: Pair of Raiders named to Pro Football Focus All-C-USA Offensive Team of the Year

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders had two players named to Pro Football Focus-College’s All-Conference USA offensive team of the year, as Ty Lee and Chandler Brewer were both honored.

The 2017 PFF All-Conference USA First Team Offense pic.twitter.com/Sj9NR6jkO8 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 8, 2017

Lee led all of C-USA this season in catches (74) and was second in the conference in receiving yards (916) and average receptions per game (6.2). The Georgia native also finished in the top five in the conference in average receiving yards per game (77.7).

Lee’s 1,029 all-purpose yards were in the top five of all C-USA wideouts as well.

Brewer anchored an MTSU offensive line that saw big improvements as the season wore on. Although he missed the Bowling Green game due to an injury, Brewer started 11 games for the Blue Raiders at right guard and was second only to Carlos Johnson in snaps per game (70.1) and total plays this season (701).

The junior helped the Raiders rush for an average of 144.2 yards per game.

Brewer and Lee will be in action one final time in 2017 on Dec. 16 when the face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Follow MTSU sports reporter Anthony Fiorella on Twitter at @A_Fiorella74 for more coverage.

To contact Sports Editor Rusty Ellis (@RustyEllis13), email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.