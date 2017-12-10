Joint investigation by Murfreesboro Police, law enforcement agencies leads to arrest of suspect in aggravated rape, robbery case

Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police

After a joint investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Special Victims Unit, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Jackson Tennessee Police Department and the U.S. Marshall Service, Chriteris Allen, 18, a suspect of an aggravated rape and robbery of an elderly woman in Murfreesboro, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to a Murfreesboro Police press release, the Jackson, Tennessee, resident was arrested by the Jackson Tennessee Police Department. The release also states that aggravated rape and robbery warrants have been served on Allen and that he will be extradited to Rutherford County upon adjudication. The arrest comes less than a week after the Murfreesboro Police Department press release, in which a police sketch depicted the suspect. According to the original police report and the MPD press release, the suspect of the aggravated rape and robbery approached the 85-year-old victim, while brandishing a gun, and raped her inside of a garage. The suspect also robbed the woman of her cell phone and money.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.