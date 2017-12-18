Long-awaited ‘Bridge Over Broad’ opens for Murfreesboro traffic

Photo by Alexis Marshall / MTSU Sidelines 

The long-awaited “Bridge Over Broad” opened this weekend after years of construction and traffic conundrums. The bridge connects Memorial Boulevard to Old Fort Parkway over a section of Northwest Broad Street.

TDOT originally scheduled construction, which began in January of 2014, to be completed by May 2016. The Daily News Journal reported in October 2015 that the bridge would face an 18-month delay due to “utility and design issues.”

The bridge, built by Bell and Associates Construction, has caused a slew of lane shifts and closures over the past several years, but Kathryn Schulte, a TDOT official, announced earlier this week that it would open by Saturday.

Schulte created a thread, adding that the project requires further work before it is completely finished and that drivers should remain aware of workers in the area.

 

Still, Murfreesboro residents have expressed excitement at the opportunity to use the new bridge.


MTSU graduate Hayden Tune, 24, made a U-turn Friday to pass over the bridge’s open southwest-bound lanes. He said traffic on the bridge was “extremely light” in comparison to the Broad and Old Fort intersection.

“It was really nice to not have to sit at that light for three or four cycles,” Tune said.

Tune said enjoyed the view from the bridge, mentioning that he wants a chance to walk across it.

“The left-side view looking back on Murfreesboro was beautiful,” Tune said. “It was a really nice perspective of the city.”

The City has asked for help in choosing an official name for the bridge. Suggestions can be submitted here.

