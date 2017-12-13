Man commits aggravated assault, theft at Rutherford County PAWS after being placed on ‘Do Not Adopt’ list

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated assault and theft at Rutherford County PAWS on Sunday at approximately 2:53 p.m.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, who is an employee at PAWS. She advised that a man came into PAWS on Saturday and surrendered a dog to PAWS. She said that the man came back on Sunday and attempted to re-adopt his dog. The victim then told the suspect that he was on the “Do Not Adopt” list. The suspect became very upset and left the building with the dog. The victim then ran into the parking lot to stop the suspect from leaving, and the suspect attempted to run her over. Police have not yet located the suspect.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.