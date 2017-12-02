Mayday Brewery celebrates its five-year anniversary … in pajamas

Photo by Steve Barnum / Sidelines Archives

Ozzy Nelson didn’t know where he’d end up when he opened Mayday Brewery in 2012.

“I wanted to have my own thing,” he said. ”I wanted to be able to say, ‘Hey, I didn’t need you for this.'”

And that’s exactly what he did.

Five years later, he realizes how much has changed in his life since opening the brewery. Back then, he had few friends and was married with a dream. After living the normal routine of “getting up and going to work and coming home and watching TV and going to bed” every day, he has none of that left.

Later today, Mayday will host its celebratory “5th Birthaversary and Pajama Jam.” The party, which kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. will include food and live music, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Movember Foundation.

Nelson has built a large community of friends around his business, and regulars like Emily Cunningham agree that it’s a place for friends.

“Even when none of my friends come, I still have friends that I can drink with, because I know everybody,” Cunningham said. “And you can always meet new friends.”

Mayday is open Wednesday through Sunday and has something planned for every night. Nelson is always looking for new ideas, but right now activities include Open Jam, where customers come together and play instruments, trivia, comedy, tours and even yoga. They have themed parties once a month, and there is always a food truck on site.

My Roots Curbside Culinary is the most common truck to be spotted at Mayday. They change up the menu but always have something exciting to try, like their Asian fusion tacos. They even suggest beer to pair with each menu item.

Kate Brown is an employee of My Roots and enjoys working there on site, however, she enjoys Mayday as a customer.

“I like the atmosphere,” she said. “I can bring my kids or I can come with my girlfriends; either way I have a good time.”

Adds Nelson: “It’s not a career, it’s my life. I’m living instead of watching other people live on a TV.”

