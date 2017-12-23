Mayday Brewery to ring in the new year with Angry Redhead Can Release Party

Photo by Payton Comerford / Sidelines Archives

If your New Year’s resolution is to drink more Mayday Brewery ale, you’re in luck. Beginning in 2018, the brewery will package their Angry Redhead Ale in 12 ounce cans, making it much easier for Mayday enthusiasts to grab a 6-pack and go. In celebration, Mayday will host an Angry Redhead Can Release Party on Jan. 13 from 1-10 p.m.

“We have been canning our Boro Blonde since July of 2017, and it’s time to roll out another style,” said Mayday founder Ozzy Nelson. “We are very excited to begin canning the Angry Redhead in-house, and plan to roll out a few more styles in cans in 2018.”

The release party will include live music from local bluegrass band Grass2Mouth beginning at 7 p.m. and a chance to win one 6-pack of Redhead or Blonde beer free for a year by signing up for the brewery’s email list — contestants must register the day of the event, and a winner will randomly be drawn the following Monday.

The new Angry Redhead Ale 12 ounce cans will not be exclusive to Mayday. To view a full list of their availability, click here.

“We are working with our distributor, Lipman Brothers, to get our cans into Kroger in 2018,” Nelson said. “I can’t think of a better way to start the new year than to have the Angry Redhead available in cans.”

Admission for the release party is free.

