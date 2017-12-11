MTSU Department of Recording Industry hosts ‘Listening Night’ to showcase student talent

Photo and story by Daniel Shaw-Remeta / Contributing Writer

MTSU’s Department of Recording Industry hosted a “Listening Night” on Friday evening inside the College of Education auditorium. Recording Industry students showcased finished versions of their semester-long studio projects to friends, family and faculty members.

14 songs, two music videos and an animation video were played for attendees. During the breaks, Christian Haseleu, a professor emeritus of the Department of Recording Industry, gave out door prizes to members of the audience, such as microphones and other audio recording-related items.

“The students work very hard producing, writing, performing, engineering and mixing,” Haseleu said. “We really would like to get it some exposure. So, this gives them a chance to bring their friends in and hear it displayed.”

This is the second time Haseleu has been asked to organize and host Listening Night. He said he is proud of the outcome of the event and, most of all, the students and their productions.

“Twice a year we do this – fall and spring – and I’m just astounded at the quality of the music that comes out of our studio,” Haseleu said.

Songs varying in genre from punk rock to electronic dance music displayed the students’ hard work throughout the semester and the variety of talent on campus. One video was an animated twist about what happens to balloons when they are let off into the sky. The others were music videos from the local Nashville band, “New Suede,” and one student-shot video that featured the band, “Reeves Gabrels and His Imaginary Friends.”

Aside from showcasing final productions to friends, family and public listeners, the Listening Night was a time for students and professors in the program to hear the best productions from other classes.

“Listening night is the showcase RIM event, but it’s like ‘show and tell’ for the students of all the different production classes,” said Austin Jones, an MTSU senior and audio production major. “I’ve gone almost every year just because it’s fun to listen to, but I also knew at least one of my songs made it tonight.”

Jones said that events that occur out of class, such as the Listening Night, are the key to creating opportunities and meeting people who could potentially make a difference for someone trying to build a career in the recording and entertainment industry.

“For younger audio or songwriting students or even students in animation and art that need music accompaniment for their material, this is a great way to hear the ‘cream of the crop’ that the program has to offer,” Jones said. “So, it’s important to express yourself and to come network.”

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.