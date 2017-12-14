MTSU student arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal trespassing

Photo by Cat Murphy / MTSU Sidelines

According to a MPD police report, Murfreesboro Police officer arrested an MTSU student early Thursday morning for illegally possessing a loaded handgun, criminal trespassing that occurred in June 2016 and three warrants out of Metro Nashville for failure to appear in court.

The student, 22-year-old Jaidarius Temple, was a passenger in a vehicle entering Aspen Heights Apartments, an off-campus apartment complex that advertises itself as “MTSU student housing” though it is not affiliated with the university.

According to the officer, who was off-duty at the time, he “smelled the odor of burnt marijuana” upon making contact with the driver.

The officer conducted a probable cause search and arrested Temple after finding the handgun and running a criminal background check.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.