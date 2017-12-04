MTSU’s Plant and Soil Science Club to sell holiday staple for generous price Friday

Photo courtesy of Flickr

With Christmas right around the corner, many are beginning to get into the holiday spirit by decorating their homes. From colorful lights to themed lawn decorations, there are many ways to make homes festive both inside and out. However, it can sometimes be stressful trying to untangle lights or fight crowds in order to buy new decorations, not to mention these decorations can get a little pricey. However, there’s one signature holiday staple that requires almost no fuss and can usually be found anywhere during the season: the poinsettia.

And this year the festive plants won’t be hard to find. The Plant and Soil Science Club at MTSU is having a poinsettia sale Friday from 12-5:30 p.m. in the Horticulture Center. They’re offering affordable prices that will work with any budget — even a collegiate one — which range from $5 for a single plant in a 6-inch pot to $6 for a triple plant in a 6.5-inch pot. Cash or a check will be necessary to purchase the plants.

Available in a variety of colors, the red poinsettia is often a holiday favorite for decorating this time of year. The colorful parts of the plant resemble flowers; however, they’re in fact leaves. They are fairly easy to maintain throughout the holiday season, but will require special care to maintain year-round. Members of the Plant and Soil Science Club will be able to offer care instructions.

Contact Dr. Phillips with any questions via email at Nate.Phillips@mtsu.edu or by phone at (615) 494-8996.

