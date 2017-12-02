Murfreesboro Police press release displays police sketch of aggravated rape, robbery suspect

The Murfreesboro Police Department issued a press release, in which an aggravated rape and robbery was detailed and the suspect’s sketch was displayed, on Thursday.

The release states that, on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at approximately 1 p.m., the crime occurred in the area of Sunset Avenue in Murfreesboro. The victim stated to police that a man approached her, brandished a gun and forced her to accompany him into a garage. The man reportedly raped the woman in the garage and robbed her of her cell phone and money. The victim said that the suspect was wearing dark clothing and had a silver handgun.

The release also states that the ongoing investigation has been a joint effort between the Murfreesboro Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. A composite sketch of the suspect was developed by police and placed into the press release after the crime was reported.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is being encouraged by police to call Criminal Investigations at 615-893-2717 or the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. Crime Stoppers is offering awards up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Extra patrols throughout Sunset Avenue are continuing at this time, according to the release.

