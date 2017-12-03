Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting in area of Destiny Drive

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting in the area of Destiny Drive on Tuesday at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, police made contact with a witness who stated that she heard a shot fired near the Kroger on Lascassas Pike. A second witness stated that they heard a gun being fired near Journey Drive. Upon further investigation, police located one shell casing on the ground on Destiny Drive. Police spoke to two more witnesses who stated that they heard gunshots in the area. The casing was submitted into evidence.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.