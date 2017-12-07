Photos: Nashville-based hip-hop magazine, The N.O.I.S.E, throws one-year anniversary celebration in Murfreesboro

Photos and story by Isaac Arthur / Contributing Writer

The N.O.I.S.E., a Nashville-based hip-hop magazine, threw a house concert in celebration of its one-year anniversary Friday night at Cultivate Coworking, a rented office space, in Murfreesboro.

The N.O.I.S.E. was created two years ago by Leah Walton and Tarrisha Hicks. Walton was a student at Middle Tennessee State University at the time and studied public relations and recording industry management. For one of her classes, Walton was assigned to create a blog for a client. Hicks was Walton’s roommate at the time, and they both decided to start what eventually became The N.O.I.S.E. Initially, The N.O.I.S.E. was a blog that centered around music. As the blog developed a following, Walton and Hicks felt they should expand.

“A couple of months into it, we just realized we’re more than a blog,” Walton said. “We’re a magazine.”

From there, The N.O.I.S.E. developed into a magazine for hip-hop music, culture and fashion.

The night included performances by Francis, the Truman, Indasia, Marly Fox, Bryant Taylorr and DJ Mase Gawd. Gawd played the intermission music between sets, while the main acts rehearsed before they performed.

“If you didn’t come (to the celebration), I’m sorry you missed it,” said Gabby Stokes, the concert’s bartender and an MTSU junior.

The audience was initially small as the doors opened for the event, but the numbers grew as the night marched on.

The show was opened by Francis, The Truman. Joshua Olshalin, better known as Francis, The Truman, has written articles for The N.O.I.S.E., and he also performs as a spoken-word artist. Next, Nashville pop artist Indasia delivered a soulful performance. Her set was short, but the reaction of the audience, who screamed her name, left a smile on her face. When Fox hit the stage, a full band of musicians helped him play his songs. Fox has never been involved with The N.O.I.S.E. but said that he was honored to be a part of their history.

“They show me love,” Fox said. “This show will go down in history. So, it’s cool that I was at the first ever one.”

Taylorr performed as the final act of the evening and brought the celebration to its end.

“There is just so much talent that goes unnoticed, and this is really what The N.O.I.S.E. is for,” Walton said.

