Sidelines Guidelines: A list of Nashville-based New Year’s Eve parties

The stress of the holidays has many people ready to let loose and ring in 2018 — with some help from a lot of champagne, of course. And with Christmas being over, all sights are set on tonight, New Year’s Eve.

If you’re looking for a night out in the city with friends, here’s a list of some of the biggest parties that Nashville has to offer.

Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight

When: Sunday from 4 p.m.-12:35 a.m.

Where: Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

This is Nashville’s biggest party, and it’s free, which means more money for drinks! With performances by Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P, Larkin Poe and the Fisk Jubilee, this is bound to be a good time. When midnight arrives, you and thousands of other Music City-lovers will shout the countdown and witness music city’s iconic music note drop.

New Year’s Eve On M Street

When: Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: McGavock Street in the Gulch

Tickets for this event cost $85 per person or $80 if you have a group of six or more, but there’s also a $155 ticket available for purchase that gets you a speed pass, drinks and access to a private club. Now you may be thinking, “Who has money for this?” but it’s a pretty good deal. Tickets allow access to The Rosewall, Virago, Saint Anejo and Whiskey Kitchen. So live it up this New Year’s Eve and bring in 2018 with a bang.

Acme New Year’s Eve

When: Sunday from 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Acme Feed & Seed on lower Broadway

For $40, you can dance the night away along to some live music at this New Year’s Eve party. The first floor will feature Dynamo and Ping Rose + The Anti-Heroes, and the third floor will have Coach and Rate’s Back to the Future Dance Party. So go and dance yourself into 2018!

Jingle Root Rock All-Inclusive New Year’s Eve Party

When: Sunday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Sutler Saloon

A ticket to this New Year’s Eve bash will cost $125, but that includes an open buffet and bar all night, which may very well be worth the money. Upstairs in the saloon will feature live music by The MiPS and The Sutler String Band, and downstairs there’ll also be live music performed by Lazy Jane and DJ Mic Precise. At midnight there will be a complimentary champagne toast and boot drop. Basically, it’ll be like a mini bash on Broadway without all the crowds and cold weather.

New Year’s Eve at Tin Roof Demonbreun

When: Sunday and doors open at 9 p.m.

Where: The Tin Roof

This New Year’s Eve party is for anyone 21 and older with general admission set at $30. For those interested in a drink package, the VIP tickets for $120 are just what you need. While VIP comes with that promising drink package, general admission will earn you some party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

If you’re into large gatherings and country music, the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight party is where you’ll want to be tonight. On the other hand, if your priority is to stay warm on this frigid night, the indoor celebrations have you covered. So now it’s up to you to decide where exactly the new year will take you.

