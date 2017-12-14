The must-have wintertime trends that everyone should know about

Photo courtesy of Flickr

Story by Wendy Anderson / Contributing Writer

Winter and the season’s frigid temperatures are here; just take a step outside and see for yourself. The cold doesn’t always have to be horrid, though; in fact, there’s no better time to flaunt your sense of fashion than in the chilled months of December, January and February. Just remember, you must know what styles are trending in order to be viewed as fashionable this winter.

Luckily, we’ve created a must-read fashion guide. To keep from being left alone in the cold, here’s a list of wintertime trends you shouldn’t let escape you.

Corduroy

Corduroy doesn’t usually scream sleek and sexy, but it isn’t just for your dad’s pair of dingy vintage pants anymore. Renowned brands such as Prada and Gucci showcased signature looks in their Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collections that incorporated corduroy into quite a few pieces. The fabric is making it’s way back into modern trends, and in various diverse styles, such as coats, trousers and mini/midi skirts.

Puffy coats

A winter staple that’s been on trend for the past few years is yet again making the list in 2017. The puffy jacket offers a variety of ways to style a winter wardrobe. Whether it’s long and modern or short and sporty, both styles are sure to keep you warm and trendy this season.

Turtlenecks and dresses

Just because warmer weather has been replaced with cold, wintry air doesn’t mean that all dresses have to be packed away. To keep warm and stylish, simply pair those dresses with cozy turtlenecks. Tory Burch is just one notable brand that presented several dresses paired with turtlenecks in its Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear line, meaning this trend is sure to revamp any wardrobe and extend a closet’s possibilities.

Velvet

Velvet is a classic fabric that creates a timeless look, and it’s especially popular in winter clothing designs. Being so versatile, the fabric offers a seemingly limitless range of design options. From dresses to faux fur lined coats, if velvet is incorporated into the winter outfit it’ll unquestionably bring attention to the wearer. Just because winter usually means layering doesn’t mean that clothes have to look drab and frumpy. It’s simple — go velvet.

Oversized sweaters

Oversized sweaters are a must-have this winter. They’re the best of both worlds, as they’re not only comfortable, but also trendy. They were a huge part of the fall 2017 lines, and it’s obvious why. They can be dressed up or down, and they can be styled to present a comfortable elegance. Seriously, it’s like walking around while wearing a warm hug. Oversized sweaters are nothing new this season, but with a trend this solid, you can expect them to be around for a while, including this winter.

Glen plaid

Plaid is often a fall and winter staple that screams cozy. However, a more professional and elegant type of plaid trending this season is glen plaid. Ralph Lauren incorporated the fabric into almost every design in his Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection, which created a cohesive, unisex, business vibe. From trench coats to tailored trousers, this fabric offers opportunities to dress up any winter wardrobe.

Vintage inspired faux fur

Keeping with the nostalgic theme presented by many trends this season, vintage inspired faux fur is definitely a statement piece sure to impress. A wide range of designers who presented Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collections incorporated oversized faux fur coats into their looks. Surprisingly, many runway inspired faux furs can be found at reasonable prices, even for those in college.

Platform boots

No outfit is complete until the perfect pair of shoes are added, and this season belongs to the platform boot. With a range in heel heights, colors and prints, there’s a platform boot out there for everyone. Especially popular right now are embroidered platform boots that will take any outfit from drab to fab.

With these trends, anyone can raise their winter wardrobe game to another level. Each fashion piece mentioned above offers a wide range of versatility, so multiple trends can be incorporated into one outfit for a truly stunning look.

