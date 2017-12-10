Women’s Basketball: Lady Raiders fall in Louisville to 4th-ranked Lady Cardinals

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

Story by Teylor Hines / Contributing Writer

The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (5-3) traveled to face the fourth-ranked Louisville Lady Cardinals (11-0) in Louisville, Kentucky. The game was one-sided from start to finish, as MTSU fell by a final score of 80-26.

The Lady Raiders struggled offensively, averaging a mere 6.5 points per quarter and shooting 21 percent from the field. Junior Jess Louro led the way for Middle Tennessee with seven points.

Louisville’s offense sizzled on all cylinders

The Cards shot 56 percent (27 of 48) from the field, including a strong 53.3 percent (eight of 15) from 3-point range. Their passing was sharp as well, and it led to 26 assists on 27 field goals.

Cardinals rewarded from raiders mishaps

Louisville forced MTSU to turn the ball over 31 times. The Lady Cardinals took advantage of that high number and scored 34 points off of their turnovers.

What’s next?

Middle Tennessee returns to Murfreesboro to host Troy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Murphy Center.

