Women’s basketball: Louro pours in 18 in Education Day victory

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (5-2) ended their two-game losing streak by defeating the Coppin State Eagles by a score 69-39 in the Education Day game. Looking for a victory, they did not disappoint the 7,500 Murfreesboro City School students in attendance.

The Lady Raiders had a great defensive game, as they forced 16 Eagles turnovers for 11 points. Middle Tennessee also took care of the ball on offense, only turning the ball over nine times in the win.

Charity Savage started for the first time this season and had a career-night with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She was also very efficient in her offensive performance, shooting 5-8 on the field and 3-5 from three.

“I was nervous at the beginning,” Savage said. “I tried to make the most of my opportunity.”

Jess Louro also had a great night, scoring a game-high 18 points. Though she only shot 5-14 from three, she continued her aggressive rebounding and playmaking with nine rebounds and two assists. Louro has had two nine-rebound games so far this season.

“I feel like I need to step up a little bit,” Louro said. “(I need to) try be more of a leader.”

Senior Gabby Lyon also had a solid performance in the win, chipping in 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Guard play

The Lady Raiders didn’t have Kyla Allison or Abby Sissom for against the Eagles. Allison missed with an undisclosed leg injury, while Sissom missed her second straight game due to concussion protocol. To fill the spots of those two, guard Anna Jones and Katie Collier both had to play more minutes for the Lady Raiders.

Jones struggled with her shot for the entirety of the game, shooting 1-13 from the field. She did play well as far as ball security was concerned, committing only two turnovers in her first start of the season.

Collier only had one turnover, but was scoreless on 0-3 shooting from the field. Both players combined for seven rounds and eight assists.

“I felt like Anna Jones is wearing it out (the last few games),” said head coach Rick Insell. “I don’t know if she missed three shots the last two days, yet she goes 1-13 today.”

What’s next?

The Blue Raiders have a big game this Saturday, as they will travel to Louisville, Kentucky to take on the Louisville Cardinals for their fourth power five conference game this season. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

