Women’s Basketball: Slow start dooms Lady Raiders in Atlanta

The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (4-2) traveled to Atlanta to face off against the Georgia Tech Lady Yellow Jackets on Sunday. MTSU was looking to redeem themselves with a win after Wednesday’s loss to Ole Miss, but they came up short in the end by a final score of 48-45.

Middle Tennessee started the game slow and was not able to generate consistent offense in the first half. They only scored eight points in the first quarter and 15 total in the first half.

With starting point guard Abbey Sissom sitting out due to concussion protocol, MTSU lacked a true ball-handler and missed one of their best shooters. They struggled to get the ball up the court and turned the ball over 11 times in the first half as a result.

The Lady Raiders fought back, and by the 7:52 mark of the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 30-30, and MTSU had a chance to win the game.

The contest remained within arms reach down the stretch, but Tech held the Lady Raiders off to secure the win.

Tech leads the way from the opening tip

Georgia Tech took advantage of Middle Tennessee being out of sync offensively and got out to a 14-8 lead early in the first quarter.

Midway through the first and early in the second quarter, the Lady Jackets went on a 12-0 run to expand their lead over the Lady Raiders. That gave Tech a 22-10 lead in the middle of the second the quarter.

Jackets tough defense proves to be key down the stretch

The Lady Jackets played full court press defense for a majority of the game and took advantage of MTSU lacking at the pointguard spot. That defensive pressure caused five early turnovers.

Tech also held MTSU to 30 percent shooting for the game, as the Lady Raiders only made 14 of their 46 shots taken for the game.

What’s next?

The Lady Raiders head back to Murfreesboro to host Coppin State on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Murphy Center.

