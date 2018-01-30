Crime: Arrest of Bedford County fugitive, officer-involved shooting lead to TBI investigation in Murfreesboro

Photo courtesy of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Murfreesboro Police arrested Bedford County fugitive Jessie Caldwell on Sunday at approximately 10:29 p.m. after an officer-involved shooting on Twin Oaks Drive. Due to the shooting, Murfreesboro Police Officer Phillip Simpson was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an ongoing review from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to an MPD press release.

According to reports by WSMV, Caldwell was wanted for stealing guns from a Shelbyville home on Friday. Caldwell allegedly held the homeowner at gunpoint and robbed him. Later, a 2012 Kia Optima was stolen from a different home in Shelbyville.

On Sunday, MPD officers saw Caldwell in the stolen vehicle and followed him onto Twin Oaks Drive in Murfreesboro. Simpson then got out of his vehicle and shot into the vehicle that Caldwell was in. Caldwell did not sustain a gunshot wound but was injured by shattered glass. Caldwell was then taken into custody and transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for medical clearance. Caldwell was taken to the Emergency Room for a CAT scan.

During this time, officers removed Caldwell’s handcuffs due to the fact that no metal is allowed inside the scanner. After a short time, Caldwell jumped up and ran into the hallway. He then ran out of a side door of the hospital but was taken back into custody by responding officers.

Caldwell was later cleared by the doctors and transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

According to the MPD press release, Caldwell will be charged with escape, driving on revoked license, evading arrest by motor vehicle and violation of community corrections in Rutherford County. Caldwell will also be facing the original charges of aggravated burglary, criminal attempted aggravated robbery and theft over $10,000 in Bedford County.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News