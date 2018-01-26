Bonnaroo artist focus: Pond

Photo courtesy of NPR Music

With Bonnaroo tickets already on sale, and the Manchester festival’s June 7-10 dates around the corner, it might be a little daunting trying to decide which of the 100+ artists will give you the most bang for your buck. In this column, we’ll focus on a different artist every week to give you a sense of who they are, and who will be worth checking out once summer rolls around.

You may not have heard of Pond before, but there’s a much greater chance that you’ve heard of their sister band, Tame Impala. The two Australian bands have shared a number of members including Tame Impala’s frontman, Kevin Parker, who now serves as Pond’s record producer. Though each band maintains a unique individual sound, their sonic origins in the Perth music scene have placed both at the cutting-edge of modern psychedelic-rock.

With fuzzed-out guitar riffs, vast echoing vocals and mind-melting synths, Pond exhibits some of the best elements of the exciting and often bizarre psychedelic genre. On their vast musical compositions, lead-singer Nick Allbrook’s echoing vocals fill the listener’s ears with wonderful vibrancy. The combination of such musical elements makes Pond’s musical whimsicality an excellent match for Bonnaroo’s free-spirited festival crowd.

The group’s latest release came in 2017 with “The Weather,” which demonstrates some of the group’s most blissful, pop-inspired tracks to date, such as “Sweep Me Off My Feet,” “Paint Me Silver” and “The Weather.” The grandiose production of these songs, when played in a live atmosphere, will be certain to make Pond one of the year’s most zany, eccentric bands to catch at Bonnaroo.

Watch the music video for the single “Sweep Me Off My Feet” below.

Tickets and information can be found on the Bonnaroo website.

