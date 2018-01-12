Bonnaroo festival announces 2018 lineup

Photo from Bonnaroo.com

On Tuesday, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced their much-anticipated lineup for 2018. The festival’s 17th annual celebration will be held from June 7-10 in Manchester, Tennessee and features headliners of Eminem, The Killers, and Muse.

Some other notable acts out of more than 150 that will be performing at the summer festival include: Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver, Khalid, Paramore, Alt-J, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso, Rebelution, The Revivalists, Chromeo, Brockhampton, Moon Taxi, Old Crow Medicine Show, Playboi Carti, Broken Social Scene, T-Pain, Manchester Orchestra, Daniel Ceasar, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Thundercat, Mavis Staples, Moses Sumney, Japanese Breakfast, Pond and many others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. ET and more ticket information can be found on Bonnaroo’s website here.

See the full festival lineup in the poster below:

