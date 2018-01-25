Brad Paisley announces concert at Bridgestone Arena, presale opportunity for students

Photo courtesy of Bridgestone Arena

Brad Paisley will be coming to Bridgestone Arena on April 6, 2018, as part of his Weekend Warrior World Tour, supporting his eleventh studio album, “Love and War.”

Paisley recently made Nashville headlines when he joined local artist Rob Hendon to paint a cartoon mural on the walls of Bridgestone, which features Gnash, the Predators’ Saber-toothed mascot, biting into a guitar with a swimming catfish to its left.

The country music icon will be joined by special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but an exclusive presale for college students will begin today at 10 a.m. In order to take advantage of the sale, students can follow a link to Ticketmaster and use the code “BPWARRIOR” when prompted.

Watch the music video for one of Paisley’s recent hits, “Last Time for Everything” below.

To contact Music Editor Hayden Goodridge, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.