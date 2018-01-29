Chicken Salad Chick proves guest appreciation with free scoops of chicken salad

Photos and story by Katrina Johnson / Contributing Writer

When Chicken Salad Chick first opened its doors to Murfreesboro customers, they treated the first 100 guests with a year’s supply of free chicken salad. Again, the company caters to customer satisfaction in the celebration of its 10th birthday, offering all of Thursday’s customers a free scoop of chicken salad for Guest Appreciation Day.

Lauren Cooley, an assistant manager of Chicken Salad Chick and MTSU Alumna, said, “Chicken Salad Chick’s story is based on founder Stacy Brown, who made chicken salad in her home and her neighbors would buy it.”

However, that process did not last long due to a health inspector warning her not to cook and sell food out of her home. She shut down just as she was instructed, but soon after, Brown — along with her future husband — finally decided to open a brick and mortar. In 2008, the very first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant was born.

Cooley expressed nothing but love for her workplace.

“It’s a simple concept and fun environment,” she said before explaining that one of the non-negotiables for the business is, “Be positive and encouraging from open to close.” At Guest Appreciation Day, it was evident that rule is well-executed throughout, because the Chicken Salad Chick employees were all welcoming, despite the outrageous number of bowls they served full of chicken salad.

The featured flavor of the day was the Classic Carol, which includes “white meat shredded chicken, finely minced celery and a secret seasoning,” Cooley and assistant manager Lindsey Allen recited without peeking down at a menu.

MTSU student Chai Magloire, 21, enjoyed her first time at Chicken Salad Chick. She explained that she has never eaten chicken salad before and did not know what to expect. However, at the end of her visit she was already preparing for comeback.

“I love the vibe and atmosphere of the place,” Magloire said. “If you are like me and never had chicken salad before and hesitant to try it, don’t be. You are missing out.”

As long as Chicken Salad Chick continues to put their customers first, there is no doubt that they will continue to welcome new guests. Not only do they pride themselves on 15 different flavors of chicken salad, but they also offer a warm environment unique from all others; Chicken Salad Chick is, in short, a Murfreesboro treat.

