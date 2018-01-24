Man arrested for possession of marijuana, other charges at Student Quarters Apartments on Greenland Drive

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sideline Archive

Murfreesboro Police arrested Anthony Richardson, 25, for possession of Schedule VI substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and misuse of 911 at Student Quarters Apartments on Greenland Drive on Thursday at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Officers made contact with Richardson in reference to a noise complaint. Richardson stated to police that there was no noise and that he had falsely called 911 due to consuming PCP and “meth” the night before.

Since Jan. 14, 2018, Richardson has falsely called 911 six times. Officers had previously advised Richardson to only call 911 for emergencies. Officers then asked Richardson if there was anything illegal in his apartment. Richardson then admitted to having marijuana and a pipe in his apartment.

Richardson handed the officers a bag of marijuana and the pipe. Richardson consented to a search of his apartment. Officers found another bag of marijuana and a glass pipe.

Richardson was placed under arrest and transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

