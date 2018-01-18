Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to aggravated assault at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated assault at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Tuesday at approximately 6:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with multiple hospital staff members. The staff members stated that one of their nurses had been assaulted by a patient. The witnesses stated that the victim was attempting to stop the suspect, Santhanou Xayadeth, 36, from entering another trauma unit and was then attacked by the Xayadeth. Xayadeth and the victim began scuffling and then fell to the floor. Xayadeth began punching the victim in the face, multiple times. Xayadeth then attempted to gouge the victim’s eyes with his thumb.

Multiple staff members then attempted to get Xayadeth off of the victim. At that point, Xayadeth began biting the victim’s face. Xayadeth then began to strangle the victim, causing the victim to lose consciousness. Xayadeth was then pulled off of the victim’s unconscious body. Officers were able to observe obvious facial injuries and swollen and red areas around the neck on the victim’s body.

Due to the evidence and multiple witnesses, Xayadeth was placed into custody and transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. Xayadeth was charged with aggravated assault.

