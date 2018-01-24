Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to aggravated assault on East Main Street

Photo by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated assault on East Main Street on Friday at approximately 8:04 p.m.

While investigating an unrelated incident on East Main Street, officers made contact with the victim. The victim stated to the officers that a man had attempted to pull a knife on the victim. The victim pointed out the suspect, David Carlson, 47, on East Main Street.

Once officers attempted to make contact with Carlson, he refused their orders to stop and began to run away. Officers began to chase the him, and one of the officers was able to stop Carlson on State Street.

Once Carlson was secured, officers made contact with the victim again. The victim stated to the officers that Carlson looked at the victim, pulled out a knife and said, “I’ll gut you to death.” The victim alerted the police after Carlson made the threat. The victim said that Carlson regularly stays at the Coldest Nights Shelter but has never been violent before.

The officers retraced their steps but could not locate the knife.

Carlson was then arrested for evading arrest.

