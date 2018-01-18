Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to aggravated domestic assault involving MTSU student at Student Quarters Apartments on Greenland Drive

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro Police responded to an aggravated domestic assault involving an MTSU student at Student Quarters Apartments on Greenland Drive on Tuesday at approximately 4:02 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who is an MTSU junior. The victim appeared to have blood on her face, hands and in her hair when she opened the door. The victim stated to police that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Miguel Aviles, 21, and that he got “out of control.” Officers observed blood on the floor and walls throughout the apartment.

The victim stated that Aviles was asleep. Officers then made contact with Aviles in his bedroom. Police observed several large holes in the wall, blood on the floor and broken mirror pieces on the floor. Aviles stated to police that he had been drinking and smoking and forgot what happened. He also said that “he messed up and lost control.” Aviles revealed to police that he and the victim had been in an argument and that he had grabbed the victim’s throat for a few seconds. Aviles said that he did not remember what happened besides that. The officers observed marks on the victim’s throat and a mark on the bridge of her nose. The victim also stated to police that Aviles had grabbed her by the throat and told her to shut up.

The victim was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services for strangulation. Aviles was then determined to be the primary aggressor and was transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office for booking.

