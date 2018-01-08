Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to road rage incident in area of Fortress Boulevard

Murfreesboro Police responded to a road rage incident in the area of Fortress Boulevard on Thursday at approximately 5:46 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who explained to the officers that he was involved in a road rage incident with a man driving a white Jeep Wrangler. The victim said that, as he got off of Exit 76 on I-24, the suspect pointed a black pistol at the victim before driving away. The victim was able to provide the police with the license plate number on the suspect’s vehicle.

A short time later, an officer stopped the suspected vehicle on Old Fort Parkway. A search of the vehicle failed to produce a firearm or an item resembling a firearm. The suspect advised police that the victim had “brake-checked” the suspect but a gun was never pulled. The victim later admitted to brake-checking the suspect and did not wish to file a report about the incident.

