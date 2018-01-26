Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting at Campus Villa Apartments

Photo by John Connor Coulston / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting at Campus Villa Apartments on Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a victim of the shooting at an address on Greenland Drive. The victim sustained multiple wounds but was able to run to the Greenland Drive address to seek aid. The shooting occurred in the Campus Villa parking lot on Greenland Drive.

Murfreesboro Fire Department Rescue personnel arrived on the scene to assist prior to the victim being transported by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

According to an MPD press release, the investigation is currently in the preliminary stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.