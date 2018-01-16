MTSU closing Tuesday due to inclement weather concerns, possible snow

Photo by Sarah Grace Taylor / Sidelines Archive

MTSU President Sidney McPhee has announced in a tweet that the university will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather concerns.

Making an early call on this, just in case. Please be careful. Get ready for classes on Wednesday. #TRUEBLUE pic.twitter.com/wh3cheAeLM — Sidney A. McPhee (@PresidentMcPhee) January 16, 2018

According to WKRN News, the majority of Middle Tennessee, including Murfreesboro, is under a winter weather advisory. WKRN also reported that Monday night’s temperature drop will bring the “coldest air” of 2018. One to two inches of snow will reportedly fall throughout the region, with the storm ending around Tuesday afternoon.

McPhee published the tweet after the winter weather advisory was announced Monday and stated in the tweet that the early call was “just in case.”

All classes and events that were to occur on campus Tuesday will be canceled due to McPhee’s announcement. All offices on campus will be closed, except for operations that are vital to the safety and service of residents who live on campus. According to the MTSU website, campus employees who are concerned that the weather will cause their commute to work to be unsafe should contact their supervisors.

Follow the MTSU Alert Updates page for more information on closings and cancellations.

