MTSU SGA members discuss campus parking garage resolution, bystander intervention techniques in first meeting of semester

On Thursday MTSU’s Student Government Association discussed a resolution involving campus parking garages and bystander intervention techniques at the first meeting of the spring 2018 semester.

SGA President Courtney Brandon welcomed members back at the beginning of the meeting.

“I just wanted to start by saying welcome,” Brandon said. “You guys did an awesome job last semester, and I can’t wait to see all the creative things that we get to do this semester.”

Sen. Abbigail Thompson then introduced “Tentative Resolution 1-18-S,” which would require MTSU Parking Services to add lines that distinguish the left and right lanes in parking garages on campus.

Thompson said that the parking garages are narrow with sharp turns and speeding drivers and that adding left and right lanes would help drivers stay on their respective sides of the garage.

Votes were not yet cast on this resolution, and the meeting was adjourned.

SGA members were then guided through “The Power of One” bystander intervention training by Thompson. Aside from SGA, Thompson also works for the June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students.

SGA Sen. Cody Lester introduced legislation last year that requires SGA senators to be trained in bystander training annually.

“It’s very important,” Thompson said. “As student leaders, we have a certain opportunity to really make a difference by spreading these (lessons) throughout our student groups.”

Members of SGA were shown several videos that explained how to identify and prevent potential sexual violence. The “Four D’s,” which includes Direct, Distract, Delegate and Delay, were covered during the training. One video, used to explain these techniques, was made with the help of SGA members.

MTSU offers additional information and procedures regarding sexual violence here.

