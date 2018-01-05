Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting on Gunnerson Avenue

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on Gunnerson Avenue on Thursday at approximately 2:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, two officers approached the front door of a residence on Gunnerson Avenue, which was cracked open. One of the officers yelled to notify themselves while the other officer pushed the door open.

Once the door was opened, the officers heard four to five gunshots from inside the residence. The officers then retreated to cover. The officers surrounded the house and called three adults and one child out of the residence.

An officer then entered the residence and brought a fourth adult and second child out of the house. Once all of the subjects were secure, officers cleared the residence.

Detectives then arrived and took over the investigation.

To contact News Editor Andrew Wigdor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.