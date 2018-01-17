Photos: MTSU closes offices, cancels classes for snow day

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

MTSU announced on Monday night that their offices would be closed due to inclement weather that would occur early Tuesday morning. When the sun rose, students were met with a more beautiful look on campus as snow covered everything in sight.

From the Student Union to Peck Hall, students were given their first official snow day of the new semester to rest, relax or if they really wanted to, go out and play tackle football in the snow. With Spring classes set to begin on Wednesday, everyone had one more opportunity to do as they please before the inevitable arrival of school.

Middle Tennessee State University cancelled classes on Jan. 16, 2018, after inclement weather the night before left roads in snowy and icy conditions (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). The Middle Tennessee Student Union courtyard was one of the most affected spots on campus after the snow fell on Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). Even the spirit of John Stanford took in the snow day on Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). Reese Smith Jr. Field was a snowy sight to see on Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). Some brave students took to the roads despite the cold and icy conditions on Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). Some MTSU students decided to spend their extra off-day playing tackle football outside of Peck Hall in the snow on Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). MTSU students Joshua Stevens and Megan Brooks begin the long and difficult process of constructing a snowman on Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). A truly white snow covered the true blue campus of Middle Tennessee State University on Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). Snowflakes laced the trees outside the Student Union on Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). A thick snow covered the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Jan. 16, 2018 (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines). Snow plows were out in full force on Jan. 16, 2018, as they attempted to get the campus ready for Wednesday classes (Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines).

To contact Sports Editor Rusty Ellis, email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.