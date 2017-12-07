Photos: MTSU students brave snow, ice for first classes of semester

Photos by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines

MTSU students and faculty members marched through the snow and ice that lined the roads and sidewalks on campus to travel to the first classes of the semester on Thursday. MTSU re-opened after two snow days, despite below-freezing temperatures in the early hours of the morning. See the photos below.

