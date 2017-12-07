Photos: MTSU students brave snow, ice for first classes of semester
Photos by Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines
MTSU students and faculty members marched through the snow and ice that lined the roads and sidewalks on campus to travel to the first classes of the semester on Thursday. MTSU re-opened after two snow days, despite below-freezing temperatures in the early hours of the morning. See the photos below.
Students leave footprints in the snow as they walk to class on the first day of school on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Students walk into Peck Hall to get to class and find refuge from the cold on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Snow and ice covers the area in front of the Business and Aerospace Building on campus on the first day of school on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Students walk through the quad on the first day of classes on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Students brave the cold as they walk to their classes on the first day of school on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Students travel through campus after two snow days on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Students carefully walk on the sidewalks and avoid slipping on the ice on their way to classes on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Ice lines the roads that snake through campus on the first day of school on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Snow covers a bicycle station on the MTSU campus on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
A student walks through walnut grove as the sun begins to melt the snow on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Hundreds of footprints are created as students walk through the snow on the first day of classes on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Snow continues to cover the campus on the first day of classes on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
Students enjoy the remaining snow as the day warms up on the first day of classes on Jan. 18, 2018, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Andrew Wigdor / MTSU Sidelines)
