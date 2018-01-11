Photos: Take a look inside Murfreesboro’s newest hot chicken shack, Party Fowl

Photos and story by Victoria Leuang / Contributing Writer

As Murfreesboro continues to grow, so does the restaurant community, which explains Party Fowl’s decision to make Murfreesboro its second location. Back in 2000, Austin Smith, who now serves as the restaurant’s owner, started a slow pitch softball team by the name of Party Fowl. 14 years later, he opened his first hot chicken joint in the Gulch, and the Murfreesboro location on 127 SE Broad St. quickly followed.

On December 26, 2017, the 6,200-square-foot restaurant hosted over 350 people for its grand opening. Among guests was Nashville native Zach Spalding, who said Party Fowl is more than just hot chicken.

“Party Fowl has great salads, appetizers and beer selections with a nice atmosphere,” Spalding said. “I mean who else has hot chicken nachos or smoked chicken dip?”

Although Party Fowl prides itself on hot chicken, it shouldn’t be considered a sports bar.

“I do not like people calling us a sports bar,” Smith said. “When you hear sports bar, you think it’s frozen food, shots, beers … you’re not thinking about how good the food is, how good the cocktails are and how much is put into those.”

Smith said Party Fowl boasts a significant brunch, which was named “No. 1 brunch in the state of Tennessee” by Food Network. The menu — available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — includes Hot Chicken and Stuffed French Toast, Smoked Chicken Frittata and the Brunch for Two, a 55-ounce Nashville Hot Bloody Mary topped with two whole fried Cornish game hens, two Scotch eggs, eight fried okra and a whole avocado.

But hot chicken and brunch aren’t the only things the place should be known for. In fact, Party Fowl employees make almost all food and drinks from scratch.

“Down to our flour blend for our fried chicken to our salad dressing, we prepare everything in the house,” Smith said. “It takes a lot of people back there to put on a show, and we are so proud of our team.”

Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Diplomat Gabe Frazier, who visited the grand opening of Party Fowl, ordered the hot chicken poutine and said the chicken was more flavorful than anything he’s had elsewhere.

“I’m a big believer in making things fresh makes a difference,” Frazier said. “It feels like home when you’re eating it.”

In June, Party Fowl plans to open its third location in Donelson.

See a full gallery of Party Fowl’s Murfreesboro location below.

