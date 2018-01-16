Sidelines Guidelines: 5 things to do on a snow day

Photo by Sarah Grace Taylor / Sidelines Archives

Face it: Many students aren’t ready to return to classes following a long, cozy winter break. Well thanks to the sky spitting fluffy flakes of snow, the break hasn’t ended just yet. Sure, it may just be one day out of classes, but MTSU students will take a day off wherever they can get one. The real question, though, is what will you do with your snow day?

You can do the obvious and delve into the winter wonderland outside, but there are plenty of other ways to spend your free day. If you’re just not sure how to spend the down time, here is a solid list of suggestions, including everything from taking it easy while soaking up suds in a tub to breaking out the heavy duty blanket scarves and braving the snow outside.

TV/movie day

What better way to spend a snow day than by snuggling up in a warm blanket and binging your favorite shows and movies? Especially with Hollywood’s award season already underway, now is the perfect time to watch the nominated shows and movies. Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime are just a few streaming services that offer a seemingly endless supply of content and guaranteed snow day happiness.

Home spa day

With the holidays behind you and the new semester rapidly approaching, the winter air only grows colder. Well, why not spend the snow day taking care of you? You can prepare an at-home facial or take a relaxing bath. Make the motto of your snow day relaxation, and pamper yourself!

Bake

It’s cold and icy out, and the perfect way to warm your soul is to channel your inner Betty Crocker and bake some sweet treats. Regardless of what you’re craving — or maybe you’re just working with what’s conveniently available in the pantry — throw those ingredients together and pop your delicious creation in the oven. When it’s ready, grab some coffee or maybe some hot chocolate and chow down.

Outdoor fun

If you don’t want to spend the day indoors, grab your warm clothes and head out. You could go sledding, dominate in a snowball fight or even ice skate. These are just a few fun wintertime activities, but you can enjoy the snow without going all out. Consider strolling the icy street and snowy scene on a walk with some friends. If you have a dog, share the experience with him/her, too, by letting them tag along.

Play catch up

Snow days are also a great time to catch up on anything you’ve fallen behind on. Whether it’s work or even lack of sleep that’s causing you stress, today is the perfect day to get back on track. So, take today and get your life together; it’s that simple.

Whether you choose to head outside or stay close to the indoor fireplace, don’t spend the day alone. Invite friends and family so they can join you in your snow day activities. After all, the more the merrier, right? No matter which direction you’ve chosen for this snow day, just have fun and be safe, especially out on the roads.

Happy snow day!

To contact Lifestyles Editor Tayhlor Stephenson, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.